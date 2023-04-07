CHICAGO — Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson continues his tour to meet local leaders, including Governor JB Pritzker.

The meeting is expected to take place Friday at the State building.

Johnson met with former mayor Lori Lightfoot Thursday for more than an hour in a closed-door meeting. Johnson shared that Lightfoot gave him advice to seize the moment and enjoy the opportunity to lead the city.

Lightfoot also promised Johnson a smooth transition of power.

Pritzker and Johnson are expected to meet at 1 p.m. Friday with Johnson’s inauguration next month.