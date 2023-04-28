CHICAGO — Introducing himself to constituents as he prepares for his new role, Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson crisscrossed the city.

From coffee on the South Side to empanadas on the North Side, Johnson also met with some of Chicago’s youngest residents.

Mayor-elect Johnson took time Friday to answer questions students had for him at Hyde Park High School.

Johnson addressing the criticism of the chaos groups of teens caused in the Loop earlier this month. Two teens shot, more than a dozen arrests, beatings caught on video – and scenes like this one of people dancing on vehicles.

Mayor-elect Johnson also told the Hyde Park students that it’s the job of the city to protect its youth.

The Mayor-elect also announced his transition team Wednesday.

Former Chicago Police Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan, Professor at UIC’s School of Social Work Dr. Kathryn Bocanegra, former head of CPD’s office of constitutional policing Robert Boik, and State Senator Robert Peters will be joining Mayor-elect’s transition team.