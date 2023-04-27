CHICAGO — Chicago’s Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson attended his last meeting as Cook County commissioner Thursday.

Johnson’s mayoral inauguration is slated for May 17.

Before he had the opportunity to speak before the county board, each member took the time to offer their gratitude and well wishes as he prepares to take office.

In those comments, several board commissioners also hinted at challenges and barriers they’ve faced with fifth-floor administration. Some saying this is an opportunity to open a door for good and to work collaboratively with the mayor’s office — something President Toni Preckwinkle says has been difficult, but not naming an administration specifically.

Hours before the meeting, the mayor-elect announced the formation of the “Chicago For The People Transition Committee” and 11 subcommittees.

The committee and subcommittees are made up of people from different sectors, including Chicago’s business, activists and government communities.

In the next few weeks, a written report will be issued based on their work, to “shape and guide the work of the new administration.”

WGN spoke with Johnson after about an hour of praise from his colleagues, and he says he’s proud of the work that’s been done by the board, specifically in helping vulnerable and marginalized communities.

Several commissioners brought up things they hope Johnson will prioritize, including environmental issues, violence and crime — including domestic violence.

Congressman Danny Davis and former commissioners also were given an opportunity to address the mayor-elect Thursday.

Later, Johnson will head to the Mid-America’s Carpenter’s Union of Chicago for a tour.