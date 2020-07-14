Mayor closes Whihala Beach until further notice due to ‘unusually large crowds’

WHITING, Ind. — Whihala Beach in northwest Indiana will be closed “until further notice,” the mayor of Whiting announced Monday, citing concerns about the spread of coronavirus.

In a statement, the city of Whiting said “unusually large crowds” have been flocking to beaches there, often exceeding capacity limits meant to control the spread of coronavirus. Officials said the erosion of Lake Michigan’s shoreline also led to less available beach area, and more crowding.

“We’ve witnessed an alarming disregard of all Covid-19 protocol and park supervision in recent weeks. We no longer feel confident that we can provide a reasonably safe ‘health’ environment for our patrons,” Whiting Mayor Joe Stahura said in a statement.

Whihala Beach will be closed starting Wednesday.