CHICAGO — Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Mayor Brandon Johnson fielded several questions regarding the ongoing migrant crisis.

“We have a real irresponsible, inhumane practice that’s coming from the border,” Johnson said. “And what I’ve said from the beginning, we have to create some structure and order and calm in this crisis, and my leadership has done just that.”

But after the plans for a migrant tent camp at 38th and California failed, there were still concerns about how much that work would cost taxpayers.

When asked about nearly one million dollars spent on the Brighton Park site, Mayor Johnson said that money was used to clean up the site.

“Remediation, remediation that was needed, the work force, all of that, the contracts to remediate and the workforce,” Johnson said.

But there was confusion over who will foot the bill for a $29 million contract with a company called GardaWorld to construct and run the migrant shelter.

The Mayor said that’s a contract with the state.

“As you all know, the state of Illinois has made a commitment to stand up a shelter and house up to 2,200 people and we are going to continue to collaborate [with] every level of government to make sure that we can meet the demands,” Johnson said. “But, we also have to make sure that we are clear that this international crisis does require federal intervention.”

Governor JB Pritzker said Wednesday that GardaWorld will be taking responsibility for the state’s share of the contract.

“So, the understanding with GardaWorld is that they will do other work with us and they knew as they were building this shelter before the environmental report came in that it was possible that the environmental report wouldn’t allow the completion of the shelter,” Pritzker said. “So, they understood that and were willing to take that liability on – for the state’s contract. I can’t speak to what may have pre-existed or be in place for the city.”

WGN News reached out to GardaWorld about what costs they would be incurring. In a statement, they said:

“For any questions regarding operations in Chicago, we encourage you to direct your inquiry to the City or State for further comment. We remain committed to supporting and working with the City of Chicago in efforts to address the needs of Chicago’s various populations.”