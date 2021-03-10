Mayor announces new fund to help small, minority and women-owned businesses

CHICAGO — It’s long been an issue in the City of Chicago – small, minority and women-owned contracting.

On Monday, new support was announced after Mayor Lightfoot signed an executive order aimed at increasing access to capital, improving vendor payment speed and encouraging the utilization of diverse contractors.

“The change we need and the change we want doesn’t just happen,” said Lightfoot. “We must be intentional to make it happen.”

The city has announced a Vendor Impact Fund. It features $25 million dollars from Goldman Sachs and the Community Reinvestment Fund to help minority-owned, women-owned, people with disabilities and veteran-owned businesses access the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program and loans for financing projects.

Mayor Lightfoot is also establishing a working group to ensure city vendors are paid in a timely fashion.

“Anyone who’s work for themselves can tell you the endless struggles and frustration of getting paid and not getting paid on time,” Lightfoot said. “That frustration turns into real stress when the payment you’re waiting on is the same payment you’re counting on to pay other bills and expenses.”

The mayor also said that as more and more people receive the COVID-19 vaccine, City Council has signed off on Chicago’s traditional slate of summer activities.

Last summer, all of the major events that residents and tourists love – form Lollapalooza to Taste of Chicago were canceled.

“I believe that the summer of 2021 is going to look more like 2019 and less like 2020 but we’ve still got to be driven by and led by what the science tells us,” Lightfoot said.

Anything can happen with the virus, but officials are planning for a full slate of events because contracts have to be signed.