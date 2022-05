CHICAGO — Cold beers on a hot day are on the menu at Mayfestiversary, which has returned to Ravenswood for the first time in two years.

Dovetail and Begyle breweries are offering 40 beers on tap at the fest, with options for beer drinkers of every palate.

The proceeds from the fest are for a good cause, as Mayfestiversary has raised over $1 million since 2018 for the Lincoln Square food pantry.