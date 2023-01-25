CHICAGO — Five family members were transported following high carbon monoxide levels on the West Side.

On Wednesday morning, Chicago fire responded to a home in the 1600 block of North Keystone on the report of elevated carbon monoxide levels.

Fire said a man from the home went to work and experienced signs of carbon monoxide exposure.

His boss decide to drive him back home. Once there, other family members were found unresponsive.

“Another hour and we may have had multiple deaths,” Chicago fire wrote on Twitter.

Two people were transported in fair condition and three others were transported in good condition.

The Chicago Fire Department is urging residents to make sure they have a functioning carbon monoxide detector in their home.