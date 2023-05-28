CHICAGO — Sunday was opening day for a tradition more than a century old: the Maxwell Street Market.

Nearly every Sunday until the end of October, resale retailers, artists, farmers and street food vendors will line the 800 block of South DesPlaines to peddle their waves.

Established in the late 19th century by Jewish immigrants from eastern Europe, the original Maxwell Street market was located at Maxwell and Halsted.

It became a hub for fledgling entrepreneurs, a multicultural phenomenon and a place where Black musicians who migrated from the south could be heard.