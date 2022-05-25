PARK RIDGE, Ill. — A firefighter is among two people injured during a massive fire in Park Ridge that left the building uninhabitable and all its residents displaced.

The 4-alarm fire broke out just before 11 p.m. Tuesday at a 36-unit condominium building located at 200 Thames Parkway. Officials said some residents were trapped and had to be rescued from the top floor of the complex.

One person was transported to an area hospital. The person’s condition and identity is unknown at this time. A firefighter suffered minor injuries, according to officials, but was treated and released.

The building was destroyed causing residents to be displaced. The Red Cross was on hand assisting.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.