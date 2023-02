CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill. — Fire crews are responding to a massive fire at a manufacturing facility in Chicago Heights.

The fire broke out at Morgan Li around 6:30 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Washington Avenue. The building is completely engulfed in flames.

No further information has been provided at this time. The cause of the fire is unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

