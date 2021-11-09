Comcast services restored for some in Chicago area after massive outage

CHICAGO — A massive Comcast outage impacted six states, including Illinois, Tuesday morning.

The outage started around 7:30 a.m. and affected internet, TV and phones. As of 9 a.m., Comcast and Xfinity was reported to be restored for some residents in the Chicago area.

A WGN employee said their school district sent text messages alerting parents that a Comcast outage was impacting its phones and internet. Daycares that have Comcast, which owns Xfinity, had no way to check-in students electronically.

The outage affected several states across the country, including Illinois, California and states on the East Coast.

Comcast has not yet released any information on the outage.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

I had to come back to the station from the helicopter because we lost our signal that let's me hear programming. https://t.co/lstUESlvYE — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) November 9, 2021