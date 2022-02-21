Massive apartment fire spreads to 2 popular businesses in Albany Park

CHICAGO — Fire crews are at the scene of a massive fire that started in a three-story apartment building and spread to two popular businesses in Albany Park.

The fire started around 3:45 a.m. Monday at an apartment building at Montrose and Richmond, and spread quickly to two buildings that house “The Ultimate Ninja” and the “Twisted Hippo Brewery.” One of the walls of the brewery has collapsed.

All of the residents of the apartment building were able to escape. Neighbors report they heard at least eight explosions due to the fire.

A 60-year-old man was transported to Swedish Hospital for smoke inhalation, according to fire officials. No other transports or injuries have been reported at this time.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Montrose is closed at Richmond for the emergency response. Richmond is also closed south of Montrose. CTA No. 78 Montrose buses are being rerouted around the closures.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.