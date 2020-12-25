Masks and a message: Midnight Mass at Holy Name

CHICAGO — With masks, social distancing and many open pews, Cardnial Blase Cupich continued the tradition of midnight at mass at Holy Name Cathedral in Chicago on Christmas.

His message focused on coming together despite the challenges we are all facing and have faced during this pandemic.



Cupich spoke about how people have been pushed to the edges during this pandemic, especially health care workers who see death on a daily basis.

Cupich said thoughts also turn to government leaders who are trying to come up policies to keep us safe yet keep the economy going.

The music was recorded and supplied by members of different choirs across the dioceses.

Places at the 10 a.m. Christmas Day mass at Holy Name was also filled ahead of time.