Mars Wrigley closing chocolate factory on Chicago’s West Side

CHICAGO (AP) — Mars Wrigley is closing a chocolate factory on Chicago’s West Side and plans to donate the building hailed for its Spanish-style architecture.

The company said the plant built in 1928 will be phased out during the next two years and the 280 workers there will be “encouraged to explore the opportunities to apply for open roles across our network, specifically in the Chicago area.”

The Chicago Tribune reports that the factory was built on 16 acres in a residential area bordering Oak Park that once was part of a golf club.