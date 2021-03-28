Married couple’s Ravenswood art studio features wide variety of Chicago-based art

CHICAGO — A married couple’s art studio in Ravenswood features a unique gallery of Chicago-inspired art, with much of it honoring Chicago’s historic architecture.

Wonder City Studio is run by Katie Lauffenburger and Phil Thompson, who together draw, scuplt and paint vivid images of Chicago.

Katie creates ceramic planters, vases and cups before painting them vibrant colors, using a sponge or a brush.

Her husband Phil is an illustrator, and he sometimes draws the plans for her creations. Much of Phil’s work however is commissioned by homeowners, business owners and universities.

Many hire Thompson during times of transition, often for memories of a home just after moving out.

Together, Katie and Phil make beautiful art, paying tribute to Chicago’s bungalows, two-flats and cottages.