‘Marriage on the Mile’: Couples get hitched at iconic Wrigley Building

CHICAGO — Love was in the air Sunday morning on the Magnificient Mile.

Under the arch of the iconic Wrigley Building, couple after couple said ‘I Do’ for the “Marriage on the Mie” event. Joe Kuechnmeister and Tula Georgopoulos told WGN they decided Michigan Avenue was the perfect place to exchange vows.

“Beautiful day. Beautiful weather. This is pretty much as optimal as it gets if you’re going to get married in downtown Chicago,” Kuechnmeister said.

Shaun Airey and David Gombert agreed that Sunday’s festivities were much better than getting hitched at a courthouse.

“We just love the history here,” the newlyweds said.

The Wrigley Building hosted 50 couples, as 100 people celebrated their unions. In addition, more than 400 couples wrote essays to partake in the event. It was also the 100th anniversary of the Wrigley Building.