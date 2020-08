Markham Popeyes manager charged with sexually abusing teen worker

MARKHAM, Ill. — A manager at the Popeyes in suburban Markham was charged with sexually abusing a teenage worker.

Mohammed Shaikh, 40, the manager at the Popeyes on 159t Street in Markham was charged with criminal sexual abuse and attempted criminal sexual assault of a teenage worker in January.

Markham police called him a predator who repeatedly targeted teenage employees.

Police Chief Terry White said he would attempt to lock employees in the bathroom or in the office. He said the department knows of at least seven alleged victims — all female employees between the ages of 15 and 18.

Officials started investigating in July after the teen’s parents came forward to report the manager.

Shaikh has posted bond and is due back in court on Sept. 9 while police continue to investigate.

The police chief believes there could be more victims and he’s asking anyone who knows anything to contact Markham police.

Popeyes released the following statement:

“Popeyes does not condone this type of behavior in any way and these allegations do not reflect the values of our brand. Our franchisee partner will cooperate with local authorities as they conduct an investigation and take the appropriate action once findings are shared.”