Market, pop-up store highlights products, crafts, other offerings from Chicago small businesses

CHICAGO — A group of small business owners have come together and created Chicago Makers pop-up in Chicago’s Roscoe Village neighborhood.
Saturday, Chicago Markers hosted a market on the patio of Hexe Coffee with 12 vendors.
Anna Romo and Monica Little helped start the pop-up are also a small business owners.
Romo has a candle business and Little has a company with plant based beauty.
The goal is to help small, mainly female-owned, businesses succeed.
In addition to Saturday’s market, there’s also a location in Bucktown.