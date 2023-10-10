CHICAGO — Mariano’s is hosting an in-person hiring event Tuesday at all of its stores for holiday help and beyond.

Mariano’s said applicants will have open interviews for full-time and part time positions from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday at all of its Illinois stores.

“The company offers benefits including next day pay, flexible scheduling, premium pay (third shift, Sundays, and holidays), Feed your Future tuition reimbursement up to $21k, training and development, competitive wages, Health & Wellness benefits, and discounts on Kroger Brands, Android, and iOS technology streaming services and more,” Mariano’s said in a release.

More information can be found at https://www.thekrogerco.com/careers.