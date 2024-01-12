CHICAGO — Mariano’s is hosting a hiring event Saturday at all stores for multiple roles.

The interviews are in-person from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will feature available management, full-time and part-time jobs.

Hired candidates can begin their career in as little as three days.

The following benefits are being offered, according to Mariano’s.

Next day pay, flexible scheduling

Premium pay (third shift, Sundays, and holidays)

Feed your Future tuition reimbursement up to $21k

Training and development

Competitive wages

Health & Wellness benefits

Discounts on Kroger Brands, Android, and iOS technology streaming services and more

Interested applicants can find open positions, applications, registration and additional details at thekrogerco.com/careers.