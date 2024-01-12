CHICAGO — Mariano’s is hosting a hiring event Saturday at all stores for multiple roles.
The interviews are in-person from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will feature available management, full-time and part-time jobs.
Hired candidates can begin their career in as little as three days.
The following benefits are being offered, according to Mariano’s.
- Next day pay, flexible scheduling
- Premium pay (third shift, Sundays, and holidays)
- Feed your Future tuition reimbursement up to $21k
- Training and development
- Competitive wages
- Health & Wellness benefits
- Discounts on Kroger Brands, Android, and iOS technology streaming services and more
Interested applicants can find open positions, applications, registration and additional details at thekrogerco.com/careers.