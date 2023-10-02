CHICAGO — The Queen of Christmas music is hitting the road for the holidays!

Mariah Carey announced Monday the return of her “Merry Christmas One and All!” tour. The 13-date event will kick off Nov. 15 in California — and will include a stop at Chicago’s United Center on Dec. 3.

The tour will end in New York.

Her announcement on social media reads, “Yes, the actual defrosting has begun! Announcing the MERRY CHRISTMAS ONE AND ALL Tour! On sale 10/6.”

Tickets for presales will begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. and general public tickets go onsale Friday at LiveNation.com.