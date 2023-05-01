CHICAGO — The owner of the iconic Margie’s Candies in Bucktown died last week at the age of 86.

Dr. Peter Poulos passed away peacefully on April 26 in Evanston, according to his obituary.

Founded on the corner of Western and Armitage by his father in 1921, Margie’s Candies has been serving ice cream and candy for over a century.

Poulos’ mother, Margie, died in 1995.

Ice cream sundae at Margie’s Candies

“Raised in Chicago, Peter was a lifelong learner who genuinely cared for others. His parents instilled in him the values of hard work, determination, and empathy which he carried with him throughout his life. Peter’s pursuit of knowledge led him to become a doctor, a profession he embraced with passion and commitment,” part of his obituary reads.

Poulos’ funeral is scheduled for Monday.