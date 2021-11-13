March held in memory of Ryan Bost, Evanston basketball star shot to death in 2020

CHICAGO — On Saturday, friends and family of Ryan Bost gathered to march in his memory, while demanding answers and justice as his murder remains unsolved.

Ryan Bost, an Evanston Township High School basketball star, was shot to death in November 2020 in Rogers Park.

“As many lives as he touched, as far as the game that he played and the kids he mentored, it’s unbelievable it hasn’t come to unfold at this time,” father Robert Bost Jr. said.

Bost and his friends were sitting in a parked car in the 6700 block of North Newgard Avenue on the evening of November 9, 2020 when a man walked up and attempted to rob them.

The perpetrator then opened fire, fatally striking Bost.

“We have two other kids we have to take care of also, but it’s hard. Our youngest son, he’s a senior, he’s following in his brother’s footsteps. He’s wearing his brother’s jersey to play basketball,” mother Schawanda Bost said.

A couple dozen of Bost’s friends and family met at Foster Street and Dodge Avenue in Evanston and marched.

“This was a terrible tragedy that happened to his son. His son is like my nephew and we want to make a better community,” Justin Blake, uncle of Jacob Blake said.

Ryan’s parents said they will continue to march until an arrest is made, but also want to hear an update on his case from Chicago police. Bost’s parents said detectives have not returned their phone calls.