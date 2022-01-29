March for peace held in memory of Melissa Ortega

CHICAGO — The Little Village community is marching for peace one week after 8-year-old Melissa Ortega was shot to death in the 4000 block of West 26th Street.

Dozens of residents marched west down 26th Street from the Little Village arch to the corner of 26th Street and Pulaski Road, where Melissa Ortega was gunned down by a stray bullet while holding her mom’s hand.

Prosecutors said 16-year-old Emilio Corripio and 27-year-old Xavier Guzman were targeting a rival gang member with that bullet. They have both been charged with first-degree murder.

In memory of Melissa, community leaders are calling for better education and more job opportunities, aiming to boost a community plagued by generations of violence. Organizers are planning to build a grassroots mental health clinic in the neighborhood.