CHICAGO — A man was taken into custody after police said he shot another man at the CTA Red Line station at 95th Street.

Police said two men were at the train station at 15 W. 95t St. around 2 a.m. Saturday when they got into an argument and physical altercation.

One of the men walked away and tried to go down a set of stairs. Police said that’s when the gunman shot him three times — on the lower abdomen, back and leg.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Police arrived shortly after the shooting and placed the man into custody.

Red Line trains were shut down from 87th Street to 95th/Dan Ryan as police investigated. As of 7 a.m., trains were only running from Howard to 87th with shuttle buses running down to 95th.

No further information was provided.