CHICAGO — Two people were killed in a high-speed crash on the city’s South Side overnight.

The crash happened just before 1 a.m. Thursday on the 8100 block of South Stony Island. Police said a male driver of a white Honda sedan was traveling northbound on Stony Island at a high rate of speed, when he lost control and struck a tree.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. A woman, a passenger in the vehicle, was also pronounced dead at the scene.

The victims have not yet been identified.

The Major Accidents unit is investigating.