CHICAGO — Two people were found shot to death in a home on Chicago’s far south side Friday.

According to police, officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 9500 block of South Bennett Avenue in Jeffrey Manor around 2 p.m.

Tactical units entered the residence and discovered a 47-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Additionally, a 44-year-old man was discovered with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating the deaths as homicides.

No other information has been released at this time.