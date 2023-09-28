CHICAGO — A Chicago man is suing those he blames for sending him to prison for a crime he didn’t commit, including the city of Chicago, the Cook County and 12 police officers.

Lee Harris was convicted of murder and spent 33 years behind bars. In March, a judge vacated his conviction. Prosecutors said there was not enough evidence to re-try the case.

Harris has proclaimed his innocence for years and was the subject of a WGN Investigates report that exposed serious questions about his conviction and the investigation that sent him to prison.

Harris filed a federal wrongful conviction lawsuit Thursday. He said the police officers on his case pressured him, fabricated evidence and knew he was innocent.

The suit filed doesn’t ask for a specific dollar amount. It will be up to the jury to determine that.