Man who died after canopy collapses on Far South Side ID’d

CHICAGO — A man who died Wednesday after a canopy collapse at an off-track betting site on the Far South Side has been ID’d.

Randy Pate, 54, was identified as the man who died Wednesday. Just before 4:45 p.m., Chicago fire responded to the off-track betting site Club Hawthorne, located in the 11000 block of Corliss Avenue, on the report of a roof collapse.

CFD said a person was trapped under a canopy that collapsed and was transported to the hospital in “very critical” condition. He was pronounced dead later at Christ Hospital.

Officials said another man was struck, but managed to get away. He was transported to the hospital where he was stabilized.

SkyCam9 was overhead minutes after the man was removed from the canopy, which was located in the rear of the building.

Fire officials said snow was the reason the canopy collapsed. The weight of the snow became too much for the roof of the canopy. The fire district chief is warning chicagoans to watch out for heavy snow on roofs—because the weight of the snow is very dangerous.

“A structure like that with that much snow laid on top of it, that’s really not designed for that for an extended period of time. I wouldn’t advise anyone to stand underneath it,” District Chief Jamar Sullivan, Chicago Fire Department, said.

The off-track betting site passed their last inspection from July 2020.

The incident is still under investigation.