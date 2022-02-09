Man turned away for mask refusal throws brick through Wieners Circle window

Chicago News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A man allegedly threw a brick through the window of the Wieners Circle Wednesday night after being turned away for not wearing a mask.

CHICAGO — A man allegedly threw a brick through the window of the Wieners Circle Wednesday night after being turned away for not wearing a mask.

According to police, around 8:40 p.m., the male offender attempted to order food. When asked to put on a mask, police said the man became irate. The man then allegedly opened the business door and threw snow at an associate.

Authorities said the man left the scene in a vehicle only to return a short time later.

Police said that’s when the male offender threw an unknown object, which Weiner Circle later stated on social media was a brick, causing damage to the restaurant’s glass front door.

No offender is in custody. An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News