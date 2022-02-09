Man turned away for mask refusal throws brick through Wieners Circle window

A man allegedly threw a brick through the window of the Wieners Circle Wednesday night after being turned away for not wearing a mask.

According to police, around 8:40 p.m., the male offender attempted to order food. When asked to put on a mask, police said the man became irate. The man then allegedly opened the business door and threw snow at an associate.

Authorities said the man left the scene in a vehicle only to return a short time later.

Police said that’s when the male offender threw an unknown object, which Weiner Circle later stated on social media was a brick, causing damage to the restaurant’s glass front door.

No offender is in custody. An investigation is ongoing.