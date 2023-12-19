CHICAGO —Two people are hospitalized following a massive fire at an apartment complex on the city’s Southwest Side.

The fire started around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday at a building on the corner of 47th Street and Wolcott Avenue in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

Chicago fire transported two victims to Stroger Hospital; a 47-year-old man and 14-year-old girl who are both listed in critical condition with severe burns.

The fire was struck around 5 a.m.

It is unclear what caused the fire. An investigation is underway.