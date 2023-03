CHICAGO — A man was struck and killed early Wednesday morning in a Northwest Side intersection.

At around 5 a.m., police responded to the intersection of Armitage and Cicero on the report of pedestrian struck.

Police said a 56-year-old man was driving southbound on Cicero when he struck a 46-year-old man in the intersection.

The man was transported to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The driver was issued traffic citations.

No other information was provided.