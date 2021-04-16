Man struck, killed by South Shore train near 75th Street

CHICAGO — An adult man was struck and killed by a South Shore train near 75th Street Friday afternoon, according to Chicago fire officials. Trains were halted in both directions.

Eastbound train 109 remained stopped after striking the pedestrian, with eastbound train 209 being delayed on Metra property.

Westbound train 118, scheduled to arrive at Millennium Station at 4:21 p.m. will be stopped prior to Metra property.

Delays are also expected to impact eastbound trains 11, 11, 113, 115, 117 as well as westbound train 220.