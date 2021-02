LA GRANGE, Ill. — A man was struck and killed by a Metra train Tuesday morning, police say.

The accident happened around 7 a.m. along the Metra BNSF line near LaGrange Road.

The LaGrange Fire Dept confirms a man was killed this morning after being hit by a Metra train near LaGrange Rd. BNSF trains remain stopped in both directions. pic.twitter.com/IVT8u4gAYl — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) February 23, 2021

The man’s identity has not yet been released and no further details are available at this time.

Inbound and outbound trains are stopped in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.