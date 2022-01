CHICAGO — A man was struck and killed by a CTA Blue Line train in Wicker Park.

Police said the accident happened around 4:50 a.m. Wednesday at the Division Street station in the 1200 block of North Milwaukee Avenue. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

His identity has not yet been released.

The train conductor was transported to St. Mary Hospital in good condition.

Police are conducting a death investigation.