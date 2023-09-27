PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Ill. — A man was struck and killed Tuesday evening in Prospect Heights.

At around 8:15 p.m., officers responded to a call of a vehicle striking a pedestrian at the intersection of Elmhurst Road and North of Robert Avenue.

Police said a 35-year-old man was struck by an SUV traveling south on Elmhurst Road.

A second vehicle, traveling north on Elmhurst Road, also struck the man.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both drivers cooperative with the investigation and neither was issued a citation.

Police believe the lighting in the area and dark clothing worn by the man contributed.