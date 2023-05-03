Consumers who purchased the benches through Costco are urged to stop using the product immediately. (Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

CHICAGO — A man stole items from a north suburban Costco’s loading dock and then lead police on a pursuit early Wednesday morning.

The incident began when a Costco employee at their Niles store, located in the 7300 block of North Melvina, reported to police that someone in a box trucks stole items from their loading dock.

The truck went south into Chicago and Illinois State Police said they followed and observed the path of the truck as it exited the Dan Ryan.

After the box truck exited the interstate, ISP said the truck’s cargo door opened and a person began throwing crates of the the back before coming to a stop near 71st and Carpenter.

A short foot pursuit took place and one person was taken into custody, ISP said.

A trooper sustained minor injuries.