CHICAGO — A man was stabbed several times during a robbery in the city’s Loop Thursday morning.

According to police, the victim was inside a business at the 400 block of South Clark Street around 5:20 a.m. when a group of unknown male offenders approached the man and demanded money.

Police said one of the offenders produced a sharp knife and stabbed the man several times.

The offenders took an unknown amount of money and merchandise before fleeing eastbound on foot.

The victim sustained lacerations to the wrist and forehead and was transported to the hospital in fair condition.

No other injuries were reported and police are investigating the incident.