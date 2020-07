CHICAGO — A man was stabbed outside the Swissotel in the Loop, police say.

The incident happened around 2:50 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of E. Wacker. Police say two groups of males were involved in an argument on the sidewalk in front of the hotel.

According to police, the argument then turned physical and one man was stabbed in the abdomen.

He was transported to the hospital, his condition is unknown at this time.

No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.