Man stabbed in face in Red Line attack

CHICAGO — A 50-year-old man was stabbed in the face while riding a Red Line train early Sunday morning, according to police.

Police said the man was riding the train near the 100 block of West Cermak Road when an unknown man sitting across from him stabbed him in the face with a knife.

The victim was transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

The perpetrator fled the scene, and was described as a Black man with grey hair, black jeans and a black jacket.

The incident is under investigation.