Man stabbed at CTA Red Line station

CHICAGO — A man is hospitalized after being stabbed at a CTA Red Line station.

The stabbing happened around 2:45 a.m. Thursday at the station in the 100 block of N. State Street. Police said the man was with a group of people on the platform, when he began to argue with another man from the group. The man pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in the chest, according to police.

The man was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition.

Police say a possible offender is in custody.

Area Three detectives are investigating.