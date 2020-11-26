Man stabbed at CTA Red Line station

CHICAGO — A man is hospitalized after being stabbed at a CTA Red Line station.
The stabbing happened around 2:45 a.m. Thursday at the station in the 100 block of N. State Street. Police said the man was with a group of people on the platform, when he began to argue with another man from the group. The man pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in the chest, according to police.
The man was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition.
Police say a possible offender is in custody.
Area Three detectives are investigating.