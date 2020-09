CHICAGO — A man was stabbed while riding a CTA Green Line train early Wednesday morning.

Police said a 55-year-old man was stabbed on a train around 1:50 a.m., and got off at the Roosevelt station where he told a CTA employee he was injured.

An officer responded to the scene and treated the mans wounds until paramedics arrived.

The 55-year-old was transported to Stroger Hospital where is in stable condition, according to police.

No arrests have been made.