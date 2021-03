CHICAGO – Police say a 51-year-old man sitting in a vehicle in the city’s Stony Island Park was shot in the head.

Police say it happened in the 1600 block of E. 83rd Street.

According to police, the shooting victim heard shots and felt pain. The man was struck in the head and was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No suspect is in custody.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.