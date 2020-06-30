Man body-slammed by CTA driver in viral video demands justice

CHICAGO — A man seen in a viral video involved in an altercation with two CTA employees is demanding justice — while the union that represents the fired drivers says the video doesn’t tell the whole story.

The nearly 30-second video was posted to social media the same day as the incident, which happened around 2 a.m. on June 11 near 77th and Western.

Lawrence Madden Jr., 43, said he was just trying to get to his father’s house, and told the driver he was being unprofessional by stopping and talking with another CTA driver. He said the driver was the aggressor and got off the bus and punched and kicked him, before the other driver body slammed him.

The union president that represents CTA drivers said the video from inside of the bus, which has not been released publicly, shows Madden approaching the driver first and throwing some liquid on him before he headed back to the bus. Although Madden denies this.

The president said the driver should have never gotten off the bus or fought with Madden, but he doesn’t think the driver or the other driver who body slammed Madden should have been fired.

Attorneys for Madden say Chicago police didn’t try and help him after he was body slammed. Also his attorneys haven’t filed a lawsuit yet, they are still investigating and have not seen the video from inside the bus.

10:01:09 as ‘m getting off the bus he hit me. and kicked me three times. im getting up.. what. you all sceen protect myself the bus driver who he was tallking to slammed me on my back.

arielle william/atty

10:02:54 we are asking for the cta drivers to be held accountable if it was me. Or mr madden who did this a regualir citizen we would. Be charged with a battery.