Man shot while walking dog in Elmhurst

ELMHURST, Ill. — A man was shot and injured while walking his dog in Elmhurst.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of South Linden Avenue.

Upon arriving at the scene, police found a 54-year-old lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound.

Witnesses report a vehicle, described as a light color, newer model SUV, slowed down and someone inside the vehicle fired several shots at the victim. The suspect fled the scene westbound on Van Buren toward Colfax.

Police said they recovered a rifle, believed to be involved in the shooting, in the 700 block of Colfax.

The man was transported to Elmhurst Hospital by Elmhurst Fire Department Paramedics. No word yet on his condition.

Police are asking that anyone with information or video footage of the incident contact the Elmhurst Police Department at 630-530-3050.

Elmhurst police are investigating.

