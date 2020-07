CHICAGO — A man was grazed by a bullet while riding in a party bus.

Police said the shooting happened near 56th and Laflin streets in Englewood. A white car pulled up alongside the bus and someone inside the car started shooting.

The man suffered a graze wound to the neck and was treated on the scene by paramedics.

Several other people inside the bus where struck by glass but refused treatment.

Police have not mentioned a possible motive.

No arrests have been made.