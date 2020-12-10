Man shot while driving on Lake Shore Drive, police say

CHICAGO — A man was shot while driving on Chicago’s Lake Shore Drive Thursday morning.

According to police, the 24-year-old man was driving southbound in the 1800 block of South Lake Shore Drive around 11:45 a.m. Police said an unknown vehicle pulled up next to the man’s car and someone inside fired shots.

Police said the man was shot in the back twice and taken to the hospital. His condition is not yet known.

A woman who was also in the car was not injured.

No one is in custody.

Police are investigating.