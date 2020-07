CHICAGO — Authorities are investigating reports of a shooting near the Dan Ryan Expressway.

Police said a 29-year-old man was driving in the 100 block of East 99th Street around 3 p.m. He heard gunshots and then felt pain.

Police said the man drove onto the Dan Ryan then crashed near 79th Street.

He was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds in the leg, arm and back.

He has stabilized at the hospital, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.