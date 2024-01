CHICAGO — A man was killed Saturday night in the Englewood neighborhood on the city’s South Side when gunfire broke out in the street, Chicago police report.

According to police, just prior to 6:30 p.m., a 61-year-old man was sitting inside a car in the 800 block of W. 72nd St. when two unknown offenders opened gunfire. The victim was shot twice, police say, and pronounced dead at the scene.

There are no suspects in custody, and Area One detectives are investigating.